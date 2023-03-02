|
02.03.2023 10:46:18
Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
March 2, 2023, 11.45 EET
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated Green Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes issue) to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Tier 2 Notes RB16
ISIN code: SE0013360930
Issue amount: SEK 200 000 000
The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505
