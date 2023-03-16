16.03.2023 09:00:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
16.3.2023 kl. 10.00 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2023

ISIN code: FI4000549548

Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel  +358 40 512 7505


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.