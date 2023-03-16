|
Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
16.3.2023 kl. 10.00 EET
Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has filed an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities to trading in a regulated market.
Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2023
ISIN code: FI4000549548
Issue amount: EUR 250,000,000
The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website
https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
