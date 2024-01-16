Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market





Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

16.1.2024 9.00 EET

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market



The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) files an application for the admission of the below-mentioned securities to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken Abp Covered Bonds 1/2024

ISIN code: FI4000566351

Issue amount: EUR 300,000,000

The Final Terms of the Issue will be available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505