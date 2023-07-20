|
20.07.2023 09:30:00
Bank of Åland Plc to annul own shares held by the Company
Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
July 20, 2023, 10.30 EET
Bank of Åland Plc to annul own shares held by the Company
The Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to annul a total of 103 of the Bank’s own Series B shares that were issued as part of its share savings programme. The shares are being annulled as a consequence of the share savings programme’s conditions for termination of employment.
After the annulment, the Bank of Åland will not hold any of its own shares.
The annulment of the shares will take effect when it has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505
