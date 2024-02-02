02.02.2024 08:00:00

Bank of Åland Plc: Year-end Report for the period January-December 2023


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Statement Release
February 2, 2024, 9.00 EET

Year-end Report for the period January–December 2023

"We completed our best year ever in terms of net operating profit, EUR 61.7 million (+34 per cent), with our best quarter ever in terms of net operating profit, EUR 20.2 M (+90 per cent).

"Due to good inflow and a positive market effect, the assets we manage for our clients, EUR 9,776 M (+13 per cent), are at about the same level as our previous record. Combined with the fact that we were named Finland’s best Private Banking operator in Kantar Prospera’s customer survey for the third year in a row, this means that we look forward to 2024 with solid confidence.”

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive


January-December 2023 compared to January-December 2022

  • Net operating profit increased by 34 per cent to EUR 61.7 M (46.1).
  • Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 21 per cent to EUR 205.2 M (170.1).
  • Other income, which included a divestment gain in 2022, decreased to EUR -0.3 M (14.0).
  • Total expenses increased by 5 per cent to EUR 138.4 M (131.8).
  • Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 2.2 M (6.2), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.05 per cent (0.14).
  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 17.2 per cent (12.8).
  • Earnings per share increased by 34 per cent to EUR 3.18 (2.37).
  • The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 13.7 per cent (12.1 on December 31, 2022).
  • Dividend: The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting approve payment of a regular dividend of EUR 2.40 (1.60) per share for the 2023 financial year, equivalent to a 75 (66) per cent payout ratio, plus an extra dividend of EUR 0.25 (0.45) per share.
  • Future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2024 to be about the same as in 2023.


The fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022

  • Net operating profit increased by 90 per cent to EUR 20.1 M (10.6).
  • Core income in the form of net interest income, net commission income and IT income increased by 33 per cent to EUR 58.9 M (44.3).
  • Other income amounted to EUR -3.2 M (2.7).
  • Total expenses increased by 3 per cent to EUR 35.3 M (34.1).
  • Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.1 M (2.2), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.02 per cent (0.20).
  • Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 21.5 per cent (11.9).
  • Earnings per share increased by 90 per cent to EUR 1.05 (0.55).

Financial summary

Group Q4
2023 		Q3
2023 		 % Q4
2022 		 % Jan-Dec 2023 Jan-Dec 2022 %
EUR M         
Income         
Net interest income 27.8 27.9 0 19.7 41 99.7 68.2 46
Net commission income 22.6 17.8 27 18.4 23 77.0 78.4 -2
IT income 8.4 6.4 32 6.2 37 28.6 23.5 22
Other income -3.2 -0.9   2.7   -3.0 14.0  
Total income 55.7 51.2 9 47.0 18 202.3 184.1 10
              
Staff costs -20.9 -19.4 8 -19.6 7 -81.3 -75.5 8
Other expenses -11.2 -8.9 25 -11.3 -1 -41.6 -39.7 5
Statutory fees 0.0 0.0   0.0   -3.2 -3.4 -6
Depreciation/amortisation -3.2 -3.1 2 -3.3 -3 -12.2 -13.2 -8
Total expenses -35.3 -31.5 12 -34.1 3 -138.4 -131.8 5
              
Profit before impairment losses 20.4 19.8 3 12.8 59 63.9 52.3 22
              
Impairment losses on financial assets, net -0.1 -0.7 -79 -2.2 -93 -2.2 -6.2 -65
Net operating profit 20.2 19.1 6 10.6 90 61.7 46.1 34
              
Income taxes -4.2 -4.0 5 -2.1 97 -13.1 -9.3 40
Profit for the period 16.1 15.1 6 8.5 89 48.7 36.8 32
              
Attributable to:              
Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 16.1 15.1 6 8.5 89 48.7 36.8 32
         
Volume         
Lending to the public 3,859 3,777 2 4,303 -10    
Deposits from the public 3,595 3,553 1 4,182 -14    
Actively managed assets 9,776 8,982 9 8,637 13    
Managed mortage loans 2,716 2,600 4 1,304     
Equity capital 335 318 5 317 6    
Balance sheet total 5,342 5,197 3 5,898 -9    
Risk exposure amount 1,774 1,741 2 1,938 -8    

The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (7/2013)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Year-end Report for the period January – december 2023, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release. The Bank`s Year-end Report for the period January – december 2023 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company’s web site at https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/en_resultat_jan-dec_23.pdf

For more information please contact: 

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505


 


 


 


 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B- 35,10 2,93% Alandsbanken Abp Vorz.Akt.-B-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Fokus: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch letztlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen