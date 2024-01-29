|
29.01.2024 12:55:00
Bank of America: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported mixed 2024 fourth-quarter financials. Revenue missed Wall Street estimates by more than $1.5 billion, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 beat consensus forecasts. The business continues to navigate the challenging macro landscape.Before making a decision about the company as it relates to your portfolio, like whether it's a buy, sell, or hold, it's worthwhile to look at both the bull and bear cases for this top bank stock.Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by Warren Buffett, owns numerous stocks. But Bank of America is currently the second-largest holding. The Oracle of Omaha has long been an investor in banks, so the fact that he owns this one is a major endorsement that should give individual investors confidence.
