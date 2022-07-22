|
22.07.2022 12:50:00
Bank of America: Loan Revenue Is About to Explode
It is well known that banks tend to benefit from rising interest rates. As the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation by raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, banks get a boost as many of the yields on current and new loans rise as well. If banks can control their deposit costs effectively, their margins widen. With banks currently in the most rapidly rising interest rate environment since the Great Recession and more rate hikes expected this year, most banks are licking their chops right now. Few banks benefit from rising interest rates as much as Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which is about to see loan revenue explode. Here's why.A major source of revenue at most banks is net interest income (NII), which is the profit banks make on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets. With the Fed jacking up the federal funds rate to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% in the second quarter, Bank of America really started to see the benefit to NII.Image source: Bank of America.Continue reading
