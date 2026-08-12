Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 18:32:39

Bank Of America Agrees To Create 49.9% JV With India's Jio Credit

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) Wednesday said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Jio Financial Services Ltd. to acquire up to 49.9% of Jio Credit Ltd., marking a major push into India's fast-growing lending market.

The investment, including equity shares and warrants if fully subscribed, totals INR 18,268 crore or about $1.9 billion. The transaction initially gives Bank of America a 26.5% equity interest, rising to 49.9% upon exercise of warrants, subject to regulatory approvals.

Jio Credit, one of India's fastest-growing non-bank financial companies, has built assets under management of INR 30,667 crore or $3.2 billion in just two years. The venture will combine Jio's digital reach and local expertise with Bank of America's global financial services capabilities.

Under the deal, Jio Credit's board will have equal representation from both partners, while its existing management team will continue to drive operations.

On the NYSE, shares of BofA are currently gaining 1.05 percent, changing hands at $64.68.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 55,52 -0,07% Bank of America Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag überwiegend schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen