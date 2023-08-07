|
07.08.2023 22:15:00
Bank of America Announces Dividend Correction on Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced a corrected dividend amount on the Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, originally announced on July 14, 2023. The regular quarterly cash dividend is $22.05700 per depositary share and is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2023.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 68 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-dividend-correction-on-fixed-to-floating-rate-non-cumulative-preferred-stock-series-u-301894979.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of America Corp.
|28,82
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn uneins.