14.06.2022 14:36:22
Bank Of America Announces Increased Investment In Primary Care
(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said it has committed $40 million in low-cost, long-term capital to finance the development and expansion of community health care centers and other primary care facilities across the U.S. The company will partner with non-profit community development financial institutions to distribute the funding. Also, Bank of America will provide $100,000 in philanthropic grants.
The company noted that, of the $40 million commitment, $10 million will go to additional CDFIs to encourage others to enter the space of financing the development of primary care facilities.
