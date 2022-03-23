Bank of America Announces New Secured Credit Offerings and Digital Resources to Help Entrepreneurs Start and Grow Their Businesses

New secured credit options, including a credit card and credit line, and the Start a Business Center digital experience demonstrate ongoing commitment to helping small businesses succeed

CHARLOTTE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced the launch of the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card, Business Advantage Secured Credit Line and the Start a Business Center – its latest products and resources for entrepreneurs looking to start a small business or build their business' credit history.

"Bank of America is committed to providing small business owners with innovative solutions and advice that can help them grow their business and establish long term financial wellness," said Sharon Miller, president of Small Business and head of Specialty Banking and Lending at Bank of America. "These latest offerings are designed to empower entrepreneurs by providing them with access to resources that will help them to start or strengthen their businesses."

Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card

As small business owners continue to navigate a challenging business environment, the Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured credit card provides a new tool to help them establish, strengthen or rebuild their business credit – all while providing cardholders with the benefits that matter most to their business.

The new credit card is available now and has no annual fee. Benefits include:

Client-determined credit line from $1,000 to $10,000

to 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no annual rewards earn cap

Preferred Rewards for Business eligibility, providing access to a wide range of valuable rewards, benefits and savings – all with no fee to join or participate

Secured Business Advantage Credit Line

Additionally, Bank of America will offer a Secured Business Advantage Credit Line for small business owners, scheduled to launch later in 2022.

The credit line includes:

Client-determined credit line from $1,000 to $50,000

to Convenient access to funds via online banking, convenience checks and linked Visa card

Annual renewal fee of $150

"Straightforward and convenient access to capital is crucial to ensuring small business owners have the resources they need to succeed," said Chris Wong, Small Business Products executive at Bank of America. "With the launch of the new Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card and Secured Business Advantage Credit Line, Bank of America remains committed to helping our 11 million business owner clients build and strengthen their business credit."

Start a Business Center Digital Experience

Bank of America has also introduced a new resource to assist clients with starting a new small business. The Start a Business Center digital experience guides existing small business clients and aspiring business owners on exactly how to start and run their new business. It also offers an exclusive discount on business formation for Bank of America clients through Incfile.1

The digital experience offers resources such as business plan templates, partners for critical services and access to Bank of America Small Business specialists. Clients can utilize tips and considerations on topics such as writing a business plan, business legal structures, marketing strategy and business financing options.

To learn more about our small business resources, download the Bank of America app or visit bankofamerica.com.

Bank of America

