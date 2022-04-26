+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 22:00:00

Bank of America Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14 board of director nominees were elected, with at least 92 percent of the vote cast in favor of each.

An advisory proposal on executive compensation was approved, with more than 94 percent of the vote cast in favor. Management proposals to ratify the appointment of the company's independent accounting firm and to ratify the adoption of the Delaware exclusive forum provision in the company's bylaws were also approved. No stockholder proposals were approved.

Results are considered preliminary, with final figures reported on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

