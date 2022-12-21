|
21.12.2022 03:18:12
Bank of America clients pour the most cash into ETFs since 2017
BANK of America (BofA) clients bought US$2.8 billion of US stocks last week, marking a sixth straight week of equity inflows at the bank, as they made heavy purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and sold tech shares, BofA strategists led by Jill Carey Hall wrote in a note Tuesday (Dec 21).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!