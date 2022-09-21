|
21.09.2022 02:00:00
Bank of America Conference: BBVA, an engine of profitable growth
In a presentation sent to the CNMV on the occasion of an event with investors this Wednesday, BBVA highlights the bank's track record in creating value for shareholders and its competitive edge, focused on profitable growth. This enables BBVA to present a positive outlook with recent improvements in its forecasts for loan growth and net interest income in markets like Spain and Mexico. The document that BBVA CEO Onur Genç will present at the conference organized by Bank of America emphasizes that “BBVA is an engine of profitable growth.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Banco Bilbao"
