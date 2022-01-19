Bank of America Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.77 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $5.21 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $22.06 billion from $20.10 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.77 Bln. vs. $5.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $22.06 Bln vs. $20.10 Bln last year.