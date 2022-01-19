19.01.2022 12:50:00

Bank of America Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.77 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $5.21 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $22.06 billion from $20.10 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.77 Bln. vs. $5.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $22.06 Bln vs. $20.10 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen

15.04.21 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.01.21 Bank of America Neutral UBS AG
14.10.20 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.10.20 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
15.04.20 Bank of America Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 41,28 -0,10% Bank of America Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen