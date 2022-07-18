Bank of America Corporation Q2 Profit Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.93 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $8.96 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $22.69 billion from $21.47 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.93 Bln. vs. $8.96 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.78 -Revenue (Q2): $22.69 Bln vs. $21.47 Bln last year.