17.10.2022 12:52:40

Bank of America Corporation Q3 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $6.58 billion, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.26 billion, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $24.50 billion from $22.77 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $6.58 Bln. vs. $7.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $24.50 Bln vs. $22.77 Bln last year.

