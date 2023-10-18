|
18.10.2023 22:15:00
Bank of America Declares Fourth-Quarter 2023 Stock Dividend
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.24 per share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.
The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 57 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Investors May Contact:
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters May Contact:
Bill Halldin, Bank of America
Phone: 1.916.724.0093
william.halldin@bofa.com
Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-fourth-quarter-2023-stock-dividend-301961165.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.23
|Bank of America-Aktie im Plus: Bank of America im 3. Quartal mit höherem Gewinn (dpa-AFX)
|
17.10.23
|Gewinnschub bei Bank of Amerika - Ergebniseinbruch bei Goldman Sachs (Reuters)
|
17.10.23
|BofA profits beat forecasts (Financial Times)
|
16.10.23
|Ausblick: Bank of America mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Bank of America-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Bank of America abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Bank of America-Aktie kaum verändert: Bank of America visiert europäischen Anleihemarkt an (Dow Jones)
|
04.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Bank of America-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Bank of America-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Bank of America präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bank of America Corp.
|25,78
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.