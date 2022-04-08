08.04.2022 22:15:00

Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E


$0.24722


April 29


May 16

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F


$1,022.22222


May 31


June 15

Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G


$1,022.22222


May 31


June 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series U


$26.00


May 15


June 1

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.1875


May 15


May 31

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.18542


May 15


May 31

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.24722


May 15


May 31

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.24722


May 1


May 23

6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


May 1


May 16

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series JJ


$25.625


June 1


June 21

5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


June 1


June 27

5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


June 1


June 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.2656250


May 1


May 17

4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS


$0.3529514


May 1


May 17



1

Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with more than 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone:  1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

