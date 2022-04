Bank of America Doesn't Expect a Recession in 2022. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even though Goldman Sachs economists recently raised their estimate on the chance of recession to 35% within the next 24 months, and other experts think it could happen even sooner, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) economists seem pretty confident that investors won't see a recession in 2022 -- and maybe not in 2023 either.Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said that economists "always have a prediction for a recession that runs around 10%, 20%." He added, "Our economists do not have a recession predicted in terms of this year, it's around 3% growth, next year, a little over 2%." Here's why Moynihan and Bank of America feel fairly confident that recession is unlikely this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading