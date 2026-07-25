Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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25.07.2026 03:31:33
Bank of America Just Raised Its Dividend 14%. The Buyback Is the Bigger Story.
A typical dividend raise from a blue chip stock usually isn’t very major, with most coming in the low single-digit range. That sure wasn’t the case with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, as the big lender cranked its quarterly payout 14% higher.That’s actually more or less in line with the dividend raises of other major banks. But what sets this one apart is that the generous bump is paired with another shareholder-pleasing program that’s unusually robust.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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