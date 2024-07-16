16.07.2024 13:11:17

Bank Of America Q2 Profit Decreases, But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corp. (BAC) reported Monday that net income applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter declined to $6.58 billion from last year's $7.10 billion, with earnings per share decreasing to $0.83 from $0.88 in the prior year.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $1.51 billion, compared to $1.13 million last year.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, edged up 1 percent to $25.38 billion from $25.20 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $25.22 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $13.70 billion, down 3 percent from last year, while non-interest income improved 6 percent to $11.68 billion from last year.

Noninterest expense increased 2 percent to $16.3 billion from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Bank of America Corp.mehr Analysen

16.04.24 Bank of America Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp. 40,21 -0,81% Bank of America Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil-- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlich abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen