Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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20.10.2026 14:24:02
Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a retail banking powerhouse and a Wall Street institutional leader requires balancing stability against market-driven growth. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) offer distinct ways to play the financial sector.
Bank of America serves as a cornerstone of the American economy through its vast branch network and consumer lending operations. Goldman Sachs remains the premier name in investment banking and global markets, though it is currently refining its strategy by narrowing its focus on core institutional and wealth clients.
Bank of America operates a massive, diversified financial services business that reaches nearly every corner of the credit market. It remains a dominant force among bank stocks due to its scale, serving roughly 70 million consumers and small businesses through thousands of financial centers. The company also maintains critical relationships with government-sponsored enterprises, including Freddie Mac, for residential mortgage sales and servicing.
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Nachrichten zu Bank of America Corp.
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14.10.26
|Bank of America-Aktie tiefer: Hohe Strafzahlung schmälert das Ergebnis (dpa-AFX)
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14.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Milliardenstrafe zehrt am Gewinn der Bank of America - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
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14.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Bank of America-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Bank of America von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Inflationsdaten sorgen für Stimmungsdämpfer - BoA sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
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14.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Milliardenstrafe zehrt am Gewinn der Bank of America - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
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14.10.26
|Milliardenstrafe zehrt am Gewinn der Bank of America - Aktie sackt ab (dpa-AFX)
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14.10.26
|BofA profits drop 17% after $1.2bn money laundering fine (Financial Times)
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
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|Goldman Sachs Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Goldman Sachs Neutral
|UBS AG
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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