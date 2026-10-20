Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

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20.10.2026 14:24:02

Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a retail banking powerhouse and a Wall Street institutional leader requires balancing stability against market-driven growth. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) offer distinct ways to play the financial sector.

Bank of America serves as a cornerstone of the American economy through its vast branch network and consumer lending operations. Goldman Sachs remains the premier name in investment banking and global markets, though it is currently refining its strategy by narrowing its focus on core institutional and wealth clients.

Bank of America operates a massive, diversified financial services business that reaches nearly every corner of the credit market. It remains a dominant force among bank stocks due to its scale, serving roughly 70 million consumers and small businesses through thousands of financial centers. The company also maintains critical relationships with government-sponsored enterprises, including Freddie Mac, for residential mortgage sales and servicing.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs 20 480,00 -1,59% Bank of America Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Shs
Bank of America Corp. 44,85 -0,12% Bank of America Corp.
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5- 19,45 -0,46% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Pfd Shs Series -5-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4- 19,52 -0,51% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -4-
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2- 18,00 -0,06% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Series -2-
Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1- 18,09 -0,63% Bank of America Corp Deposit shs Repr 1-1200th Fltg Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -1-
Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L) 1 168,92 -0,14% Bank of America Corp 7 1-4 % Non-Cum Perp Conv Pfd Shs (L)
Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E- 18,34 -0,11% Bank of America Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Pfd Shs Series -E-
Goldman Sachs 778,00 -0,26% Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A- 19,21 0,16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D- 18,71 -0,27% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C- 19,53 0,00% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C-

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