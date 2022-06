Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Banks are cyclical businesses, so they usually don't perform too well during a recession. However, banks are also about to enjoy the most prominent rising interest rate environment they've seen since the Great Recession, which could result in soaring profits. Of the three largest and most traditional U.S. bank stocks, let's take a look at which one you should consider buying, given the recent pullback.JPM data by YCharts.Continue reading