Bank of America Will Be Just Fine Over the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This hasn't been an easy year for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC). The stock is down over 10% year to date, which doesn't compare favorably to the broader market's roughly 8% gain.Like most bank stocks, Bank of America shares have been sold off in a reaction to a series of recent crises that led to some noteworthy regional bank failures. However, investors have been more worried about Bank of America than its giant bank peers due to the relatively large amount of unrealized bond losses it has on its balance sheet.While Bank of America does face near-term challenges, I do not view it to be in any danger and believe it will be just fine in the long term.Continue reading