Keep Aktie
WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
|
01.06.2026 16:16:00
Bank of America's Deposit Franchise Is the Hidden Asset Investors Keep Missing
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is one of the world's largest financial institutions. As of March 31, it had $3.5 trillion in total assets on its balance sheet, a truly massive sum. The business has its hands in all areas of the broader industry.Investors might be drawn to the bank stock because it has Warren Buffett's endorsement. The Oracle of Omaha oversaw the purchase of Berkshire Hathaway's significant stake in Bank of America, with the conglomerate owning 7.2% (almost 514 million shares) of the financial institution.But Bank of America's bull case is more about its deposit franchise. This is a hidden asset that investors might be overlooking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!