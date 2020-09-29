Bank of Asia Joins the Belt and Road Service Connections

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Asia and the Belt and Road Service Connections held an online signing ceremony on 24 September 2020 to announce the Bank's joining of the Belt and Road Service Connections.

Chairperson of the Belt and Road Service Connections Wang Li, Bank of Asia Founder and Chairman Carson Wen, Bank of Asia President Lisa Lou, Chief Executive Officer of Lexiang Jinfu (Beijing) Asset Management (member company of Bank of Asia Financial Group) Jennifer Zhu, Co., Senior Manager of Lexiang Jinfu (Beijing) Asset Management Co. Mavis Wang, and Senior Consultant of China Overseas Development Association Gao Xiaosen were present at the online ceremony.

The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China in 2013 advocates the connection of the Asian, African and European continents, providing an international, high quality and sustainable investment and trade network that will contribute to the revival of the global economy. The Belt and Road Service Connections aims at exploring diversified settlement mechanisms for foreign-related commercial disputes to support project development under the Belt and Road Initiative. The key to the Belt and Road Initiative is in realising the integration of cross-border resources, which is highly relevant to the cross-border financial services provided by Bank of Asia. Becoming a member of the Belt and Road Service Connections is of great significance to the Bank's strategy.

"We are very confident in the capabilities and security of Bank of Asia," said Wang Li, Chairperson of the Belt and Road Service Connections. "Every project under the Belt and Road Initiative requires efficient contractual, payment, insurance and technology services. Bank of Asia can cater to the needs of these projects for financial service. Bank of Asia's joining will inject new energy into the Service Connections. Through working together to enhance service resources and enrich financial capabilities, the member organisations will offer digital financial services for countries both within and outside the Belt and Road Initiative."

"As a bank licensed and regulated by the authorities of the British Virgin Islands, Bank of Asia offers professional cross-border financial services and asset management services for its global clients," said Bank of Asia Founder and Chairman Carson Wen. "Bank of Asia has made its presence in countries within the Belt and Road Initiative. We are very honoured to witness and be a part of the development of the Belt and Road Service Connections. As the newest member of the Service Connections, we will actively assist Chinese companies to go global by supporting them with the necessary financial services."

Bank of Asia President Lisa Lou said: "The financial industry plays an important role in paving the way and bridging the gap for developments under the Belt and Road Initiative. As the first international banking organisation participating in the Belt and Road Service Connections, Bank of Asia will use its strength in finance and leverage advance technology to provide companies from different countries with professional and integrated services in financing, transaction finance, supply chain finance, offshore asset management and more. As the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes our lifestyle, we have become more aware of the importance of digital finance. The mission of Bank of Asia is to enable enterprises, organisations and individuals to enjoy banking services anytime, anywhere in the world, transforming the relationship between traditional banks and clients. I believe Bank of Asia will set an example for the development of FinTech in countries within the Belt and Road Initiative."

Gao Xiaosen, Senior Consultant of China Overseas Development Association said: "The timely cooperation between the Belt and Road Service Connections and Bank of Asia will offer comprehensive consulting services for companies developing their business overseas. This can empower traditional industries to usher in new development opportunities and pathways. Bank of Asia joining the Service Connections heralds not only the cooperation between legal institutions and well-known financial institutions, but also the collaboration among different fields on a larger scale to provide Chinese companies with the momentum and impetus to accelerate their international business development."

About Bank of Asia

Bank of Asia provides banking and asset management services to companies, high net worth individuals, family offices and trusts across the globe, especially those with interests in offshore jurisdictions, through its digital platform.

The Bank's vision is to change the way people bank through delivering cost effective, efficient and user-friendly FinTech solutions, underpinned by innovative technologies and robust quantitative analytics in the Know Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering process.

In addition to general banking services such as deposits and loans in multiple currencies, cross-border payments and remittance, it also provides investment banking, corporate advisory and structured financing, private banking, insurance, investment and asset management services through its business partners.

Bank of Asia is licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands (BVI FSC).

For more details, please visit www.bankasia.com.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200929/2931672-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200929/2931672-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200929/2931672-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200929/2931672-1-d

SOURCE Bank of Asia