Bank of China (Hong Kong) x Television Broadcasts Limited ('TVB') 'Wealth Management Expo 2026' was Successfully Held



EQS Newswire / 27/06/2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Empowering Enterprises to Go Global, Pioneering the Blue Ocean of Silver Economy

HONG KONG SAR -



Officiating guests - Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (6th left); Mr. Christopher HUI, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government (4th right); and Mr. Stephen CHAN, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK (5th right); together with other attending guests, including Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB (5th left); and representatives from BOCHK.

The Expo was officiated by Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Mr. Christopher HUI, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government; and Mr. Stephen CHAN, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK. Mr. Christopher HUI also shared at the opening forum on how Hong Kong as a global offshore RMB hub supports enterprises in going global. Other attending guests included Dr. KO Wing Man, GBS, JP, Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB; and representatives from BOCHK.



Mr. Stephen CHAN, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK, said in his opening remarks, "This year marks the inaugural year of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, which clearly supports Hong Kong in strengthening its role as an international asset and wealth management centre. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong, as a vital bridge between the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, is set to tap into an unprecedented opportunity for growth. Bank of China (Hong Kong) will actively align with national policies and the HKSAR Government's direction by deepening its regional business development and promoting the international use of RMB, while continuing to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities, contributing to the consolidation of Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre."



Opening Forum: Experts Shared Insights on RMB Empowering Enterprises to Go Global



The opening forum of the Expo "New Opportunities in Global Wealth Investment: RMB Empowering Enterprises to Go Global" featured Mr. Christopher HUI, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR Government; Mrs. Pauline NGAN, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. Sam YU, Chairman of Hong Kong Investment Funds Association; and Mr. Jack YANG, RMB Business Executive Director of BOCHK. They engaged in an in-depth discussion on the international market trends, enterprises going global and the international use of RMB, elaborating new investment opportunities.



Summit Forum: Decoding Silver Economy Opportunities and Industry Integration



The growing silver-haired population is driving demand across a range of areas, including health, lifestyle and wealth management. Held under the theme "Redefining Value in the Silver Age: Uncovering Blue Ocean Market Opportunities", the summit forum featured Dr. KO Wing Man, GBS, JP, Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. Angus CHAN, Director of Elderly Care Services of Chinachem Group; Mr. Terry WONG, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; and Mr. Wilson TANG, Chief Executive of BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited. Drawing on a macro perspective on industry structure, the speakers analysed the business opportunities within the silver economy and explored how to drive supply chain transformation and integration across traditional industries such as healthcare and insurance, while offering a forward-looking view of the immense potential of this emerging market.



Thematic Workshops and Immersive Digital Experience Zone, Showcasing Comprehensive Wealth Growth Strategies



The Expo also held several thematic workshops, in which experts analysed prevailing topics, including global fund and equity market conditions, retirement wealth planning, and emerging markets, equipping clients with insights into wealth growth strategies. Two fund workshops focused respectively on emerging markets and global income opportunities. The first workshop, "Focusing on Emerging Value in Asia: Embarking on a New Chapter for RMB Assets and China's Equity and Bond Markets", examined how the Chinese Mainland's deepening cooperation with ASEAN, the Global South, and Belt and Road Initiative partner countries is generating new investment opportunities in emerging markets. The workshop also offered an investment outlook of the implications of the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the shifting global landscape for RMB assets and the Chinese Mainland's equity and bond markets. The second fund workshop, "Harnessing Multi-Asset Strategies to Capture Asia-Pacific Income Opportunities," explored how investors should diversify asset portfolio amid heightened volatility in global equity and bond markets, while capturing income opportunities from Asia-Pacific and emerging markets.



The retirement planning workshop, "Forward-Looking Wealth Planning: Charting Your Own Path to a Premium Retirement", addressed the retirement pain points commonly faced by Hong Kong residents, offering financial advice for the silver generation to build a solid safety net for themselves and their families. The equities workshop, "Navigating 2026: Decoding Stock Market Strategies", dissected global equity market performance and explored how different financial products can be used to balance aggressive and defensive positioning to capture markets with growth potential. The wealth management workshop, "AI-led Future: Blue Ocean Opportunities in Southeast Asia and New Horizons for Enterprises Going Global", examined the AI investment boom and analysed the unique edge of Hong Kong as a "super value-adder" for enterprises going global.



A 3D immersive digital experience zone highlighted BOCHK's capabilities across its expansive network reach, anti-fraud education, professional services, digital innovation leadership and award-winning credentials.



BOCHK Private Wealth also officially unveiled its new Wealth+ service proposition at the event, expanding its scope beyond wealth management to encompass multi-dimension of clients' lives, including lifestyle experiences, family financial planning and holistic well-being, with a commitment to addressing client's unique and individual needs.



The "Wealth Management Expo 2026" concluded successfully with fruitful outcomes. Through a full day of engaging forums, workshops, digital experience zone and sponsored booths, industry professionals, investors and the public can gain insights into global opportunities, keep abreast of the latest development in the international use of RMB and the strategic advantages of enterprises going global, while capitalising on the diverse opportunities presented by the silver economy, and mastering financial management and wealth growth.





Hashtag: #WealthManagementExpo2026

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Bank of China (Hong Kong) x Television Broadcasts Limited (“TVB”)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2026 - The "Wealth Management Expo 2026", powered by Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("BOCHK") and organised by TVB under the theme of "Empowering Enterprises to Go Global, Pioneering the Blue Ocean of Silver Economy", was successfully held today. The Expo featured top-tier financial experts and prominent figures for market pulse insights and visionary perspectives on the international landscape, the international use of RMB, enterprises going global, silver economy and wealth management.The Expo was officiated by Mr. Michael WONG, GBS, JP, Acting Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government; Mr. Christopher HUI, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government; and Mr. Stephen CHAN, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK. Mr. Christopher HUI also shared at the opening forum on how Hong Kong as a global offshore RMB hub supports enterprises in going global. Other attending guests included Dr. KO Wing Man, GBS, JP, Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB; and representatives from BOCHK., said in his opening remarks, "This year marks the inaugural year of the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, which clearly supports Hong Kong in strengthening its role as an international asset and wealth management centre. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong, as a vital bridge between the Chinese Mainland and the rest of the world, is set to tap into an unprecedented opportunity for growth. Bank of China (Hong Kong) will actively align with national policies and the HKSAR Government's direction by deepening its regional business development and promoting the international use of RMB, while continuing to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities, contributing to the consolidation of Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre."The opening forum of the Expo "New Opportunities in Global Wealth Investment: RMB Empowering Enterprises to Go Global" featured Mr. Christopher HUI, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, HKSAR Government; Mrs. Pauline NGAN, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. Sam YU, Chairman of Hong Kong Investment Funds Association; and Mr. Jack YANG, RMB Business Executive Director of BOCHK. They engaged in an in-depth discussion on the international market trends, enterprises going global and the international use of RMB, elaborating new investment opportunities.The growing silver-haired population is driving demand across a range of areas, including health, lifestyle and wealth management. Held under the theme "Redefining Value in the Silver Age: Uncovering Blue Ocean Market Opportunities", the summit forum featured Dr. KO Wing Man, GBS, JP, Standing Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC; Mr. Angus CHAN, Director of Elderly Care Services of Chinachem Group; Mr. Terry WONG, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation; and Mr. Wilson TANG, Chief Executive of BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited. Drawing on a macro perspective on industry structure, the speakers analysed the business opportunities within the silver economy and explored how to drive supply chain transformation and integration across traditional industries such as healthcare and insurance, while offering a forward-looking view of the immense potential of this emerging market.The Expo also held several thematic workshops, in which experts analysed prevailing topics, including global fund and equity market conditions, retirement wealth planning, and emerging markets, equipping clients with insights into wealth growth strategies. Two fund workshops focused respectively on emerging markets and global income opportunities. The first workshop, "Focusing on Emerging Value in Asia: Embarking on a New Chapter for RMB Assets and China's Equity and Bond Markets", examined how the Chinese Mainland's deepening cooperation with ASEAN, the Global South, and Belt and Road Initiative partner countries is generating new investment opportunities in emerging markets. The workshop also offered an investment outlook of the implications of the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the shifting global landscape for RMB assets and the Chinese Mainland's equity and bond markets. The second fund workshop, "Harnessing Multi-Asset Strategies to Capture Asia-Pacific Income Opportunities," explored how investors should diversify asset portfolio amid heightened volatility in global equity and bond markets, while capturing income opportunities from Asia-Pacific and emerging markets.The retirement planning workshop, "Forward-Looking Wealth Planning: Charting Your Own Path to a Premium Retirement", addressed the retirement pain points commonly faced by Hong Kong residents, offering financial advice for the silver generation to build a solid safety net for themselves and their families. The equities workshop, "Navigating 2026: Decoding Stock Market Strategies", dissected global equity market performance and explored how different financial products can be used to balance aggressive and defensive positioning to capture markets with growth potential. The wealth management workshop, "AI-led Future: Blue Ocean Opportunities in Southeast Asia and New Horizons for Enterprises Going Global", examined the AI investment boom and analysed the unique edge of Hong Kong as a "super value-adder" for enterprises going global.A 3D immersive digital experience zone highlighted BOCHK's capabilities across its expansive network reach, anti-fraud education, professional services, digital innovation leadership and award-winning credentials.BOCHK Private Wealth also officially unveiled its new Wealth+ service proposition at the event, expanding its scope beyond wealth management to encompass multi-dimension of clients' lives, including lifestyle experiences, family financial planning and holistic well-being, with a commitment to addressing client's unique and individual needs.The "Wealth Management Expo 2026" concluded successfully with fruitful outcomes. Through a full day of engaging forums, workshops, digital experience zone and sponsored booths, industry professionals, investors and the public can gain insights into global opportunities, keep abreast of the latest development in the international use of RMB and the strategic advantages of enterprises going global, while capitalising on the diverse opportunities presented by the silver economy, and mastering financial management and wealth growth.Hashtag: #WealthManagementExpo2026The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Bank of China (Hong Kong) x Television Broadcasts Limited (“TVB”) 27/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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