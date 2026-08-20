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20.08.2026 07:52:00
Bank Of East Asia Earnings Up In H1; Shares Surge 6%
(RTTNews) - The Bank of East Asia, Ltd. (0023.HK), on Thursday, reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year despite slower global growth, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, energy shocks, supply disruptions and trade tensions.
For the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to HK$ 2.42 billion from HK$ 2.41 billion in the previous year.
Earnings per share were HK$0.91 versus HK$0.86 last year.
Operating income jumped to HK$11.17 billion from HK$ 10.26 billion in the same period a year ago.
Interest income declined to HK$ 15.51 billion from HK$ 16.09 billion in the previous year.
Net interest income increased to HK$ 7.70 billion from HK$ 7.34 billion in the prior year.
The Bank of East Asia is currently trading 6.27% higher at HK$17.300 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
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