Bank of England hikes interest rates to 3% in biggest rise since 1989

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The 0.75 percentage point rise aims to calm soaring inflation stoked by higher energy prices and tight labour marketThe Bank of England has raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points to 3% to calm inflation that has soared this year in response to spiralling energy and food bills.In line with financial market expectations, the central bank’s monetary policy committee increased the cost of borrowing despite gloomy forecasts that showed the economic outlook deteriorating next year. Continue reading...