Bank of England may cut interest rate sooner after surprise inflation forecast

Forecasters at three leading institutions suggest inflation rate will halve to 2% by AprilThe Bank of England may be forced to bring forward the date of its first interest rate cut after three leading forecasters issued a surprise update suggesting the inflation rate will halve to 2% by April.The Oxford Economics consultancy and analysts at Investec and Deutsche Bank have reassessed their outlook for inflation in 2024 and concluded that the consumer prices index (CPI), which dropped to 3.9% in November last year, will fall below 2% within four months. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel