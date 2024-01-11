11.01.2024 06:00:33

Bank of England may cut interest rate sooner after surprise inflation forecast

Forecasters at three leading institutions suggest inflation rate will halve to 2% by AprilThe Bank of England may be forced to bring forward the date of its first interest rate cut after three leading forecasters issued a surprise update suggesting the inflation rate will halve to 2% by April.The Oxford Economics consultancy and analysts at Investec and Deutsche Bank have reassessed their outlook for inflation in 2024 and concluded that the consumer prices index (CPI), which dropped to 3.9% in November last year, will fall below 2% within four months. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sooner Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sooner Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wichtige Inflationsdaten erwartet: ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX zieht an -- Asiens Märkte stark
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt am Donnerstag nur knapp in Grün notiert, präsentiert sich der deutsche Leitindex etwas stärker. Die asiatischen Börsen ziehen derweil an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen