Bank of England policymaker says rates could rise again in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Catherine Mann argues that soaring energy and food prices will persist even if consumer demand weakensA senior Bank of England policymaker has said Britain’s central bank could raise rates again next month to combat the risk of high inflation persisting into 2023.Catherine Mann, a former Citigroup economist who joined the BoE’s nine-strong monetary policy committee (MPC) last year, said on Thursday that soaring prices of energy and food will persist next year, even if consumer demand weakens. Continue reading...