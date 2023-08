Bank of England says interest rates will remain high for at least two years

Policymakers vote for quarter-point rise to 5.25% – the 14th hike in a row – but BoE rules out prospect of recessionBusiness live – latest updatesThe Bank of England has warned businesses and households that the cost of borrowing will remain high for at least the next two years as it raised interest rates for the 14th consecutive time to 5.25%.Ruling out the likelihood of a recession over the next two years, policymakers blamed strong wages growth in recent months for the need to increase interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to the highest level for 15 years. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel