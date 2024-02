Bank of England sticks with 5.25% interest rate but hints at coming cut

Borrowing costs remain at highest level since 2008 financial crisis despite falling inflation and weaker growthThe Bank of England has kept interest rates at 5.25%, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, despite falling inflation and weaker economic growth.In a widely expected decision, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) judged that the impact of 14 previous rate rises would be enough to ensure inflation continued to fall back to the 2% target set by the government. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel