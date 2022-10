Bank of England warns mortgage defaults to rise in months ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Survey of lenders paints gloomy picture of new deals drying up and end to 'golden era' of cheap mortgagesThe number of mortgage defaults are expected to rise in the coming months, according to Bank of England data released on Thursday, while the number of new loans will continue to fall amid warnings that the "golden era" of cheap deals is ending.The UK central bank's latest quarterly credit conditions survey paints a gloomy picture, with the number of mortgage deals already falling before the chancellor's mini-budget on 23 September.