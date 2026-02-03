Bank of Hawaii Aktie

Bank of Hawaii für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875284 / ISIN: US0625401098

03.02.2026 12:35:26

Bank Of Hawai'i Chairman And CEO Peter S. Ho To Retire; James C. Polk To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) on Tuesday announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will retire effective March 31, 2026, after leading the bank since 2010.

James C. Polk, currently President and Chief Banking Officer, will succeed Ho as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2026.

Polk joined Bank of Hawai'i in 1999 and has held multiple leadership positions overseeing key areas including commercial banking, retail lending, deposits, mortgage banking, private banking and branch operations.

Additionally, Raymond P. Vara Jr., President and CEO of Hawai'i Pacific Health and currently the company's lead independent director, will assume the new role of non-executive chairman of the board on April 1, 2026.

