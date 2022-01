Bank Of Hawaii Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) reported fourth quarter earnings per common share of $1.55, compared to $1.06, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $63.8 million, up 50.9% year-on-year.

Net interest income was $126.4 million, an increase of 5.8% from last year. Noninterest income was $42.6 million, a decrease of 5.9%. Analysts on average had estimated $170.52 million in revenue.

The company's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.