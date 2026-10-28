Bank Of Ireland 9-month Total Income Up 6%, Lifts FY26 Net Interest Income Outlook, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Bank of Ireland Group Plc (IRE, BIRG.L, BIRG.DE, BIRG.IR) on Wednesday announced continued business momentum for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, supported by strong income and capital growth. The firm raised its 2026 guidance for net interest income.

The shares were trading 3.03 percent higher at 18.88 euros on the Irish Exchange.

Looking ahead, Bank of Ireland now expects net interest income at more than €3.5 billion, from approximately €3.5 billion previously. Year-to-date total income increased 6 percent from the previous year period.

Net interest income rose 4 percent from the prior year period. Total fee income up 6 percent compared with the same period last year.

Net loans increased by €3.6 billion to €86.1 billion, while deposits grew to €110.3 billion.

Assets under management rose approximately 16 percent to €67.0 billion, supported by net inflows of €2.8 billion year to date.

Separately, the company's €530 million share buyback programme, launched in March, was approximately 90 percent complete.

Myles O'Grady, CEO said the company remained confident in achieving its 2028 financial targets, including a return on tangible equity above 16 percent.