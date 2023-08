Bank of Ireland glitch let customers withdraw money they didn’t have

Bank says it has resolved ‘technical issue’ which allowed transfers and withdrawals beyond customer limits and made online banking unavailable Bank of Ireland has apologised for an IT glitch that meant some customers were able to withdraw money they did not have in their accounts at cashpoints.The bank said it had resolved the “technical issue”, which had also allowed transfers beyond customer limits and had made its online banking and mobile app services unavailable. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel