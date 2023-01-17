|
17.01.2023 02:00:15
Bank of Japan Braces for Major Bond Policy Shakeup
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The most consequential development in global monetary policy this week may be coming some 6,000 miles to the east of The World Economic Forum's annual financial celebrity gabfest in Davos.This week, the Bank of Japan is holding a two-day monetary policy meeting that economists expect may result in a fatal blow to its occasionally baffling yield curve control practices. The repercussions for the nation's nearly $8 trillion government bond market are staggering. In other words, BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda just emerged as Davos' most sought-after cocktail party guest... when he finally gets there.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!