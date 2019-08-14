Bank of Montreal Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 29

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (the "Bank") (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) today announced that none of its 16 million Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class B Preferred Shares, Series 29 (the "Preferred Shares Series 29") will be converted on August 26, 2019, being the first business day following the conversion date of August 25, 2019, into Non-Cumulative Floating Rate Class B Preferred Shares, Series 30 of the Bank (the "Preferred Shares Series 30").

During the conversion period which ran from July 26, 2019 to August 12, 2019, 223,098 Preferred Shares Series 29 were tendered for conversion into Preferred Shares Series 30, which is less than the minimum 1,000,000 required to give effect to the conversion, as described in the Preferred Shares Series 29 prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2014. As a result, no Preferred Shares Series 30 will be issued on August 26, 2019 and holders of Preferred Shares Series 29 will retain their shares.

The Preferred Shares Series 29 are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BMO.PR.T. As previously announced on July 26, 2019, the dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on August 25, 2019, and ending on August 24, 2024, will be 3.624%.

