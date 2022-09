Bank of mum, dad and sister: family members turn to one another in crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Relatives are helping each other out as bills spiral. But borrowing like this does come with a warningMadeleine Knight* is dreading the winter. Not for herself, but for her 57-year-old brother, who lives with Parkinson’s disease and dementia in a house with a prepayment meter for their energy. Last year, he and his wife were afraid to put on the heating for more than an hour at a time.“They spent the winter huddled in dressing gowns. How are they possibly expected to cope with the cost of living this year?” says Knight. Continue reading...