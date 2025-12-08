Bank Of New York Mellon Integrates Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise AI Into Eliza Platform

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) and Google Cloud, announced Monday the integration of Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's agentic AI platform powered by its most advanced models, into the bank's enterprise AI platform, Eliza.

This strategic integration is expected to help advance Eliza's agentic deep research capabilities for market analysis and equip the company's global workforce with access to multimodal features.

The bank's employees can now build AI agents to quickly process, synthesize, and analyze extensive financial reports, relevant data, and historical trends to extract insights and navigate complex financial information more efficiently. The integration is also helping automate routine, data-intensive tasks.

The bank has been a long-time user of Google Cloud's AI capabilities and continues to leverage Google's newest models, including Gemini 3 and Veo 3, to enable diverse AI capabilities across its enterprise AI platform.