17.10.2022 12:53:27
Bank of Nova Scotia : Form 8.3 - Biffa PLC
12:53 PM: (0UKI) Form 8.3 - Biffa PLC
Nachrichten zu Biffa PLCmehr Nachrichten
12:53
|Bank of Nova Scotia : Form 8.3 - Biffa PLC (Investegate)
10:49
|HSBC Bank Plc : HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BIFFA PLC (Investegate)
08:49
|Numis Securities Ltd : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Biffa PLC (Investegate)
14.10.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.:Biffa plc (EQS Group)
14.10.22
|Bank of Nova Scotia : Form 8.3 - Biffa Plc (Investegate)
14.10.22
|Alpine Assoc. Mnmt. : Form 8.3 - Biffa plc (Investegate)
13.10.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Biffa plc (EQS Group)
13.10.22
|Kuwait Investment : Form 8.3 - Biffa plc (Investegate)