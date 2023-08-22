Bank of Saint Lucia Goes All-In on Clearwater

Clearwater's Full-Lifecycle Solution to Administer First Mutual Fund Domiciled in the Caribbean

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Bank of Saint Lucia has chosen Clearwater JUMP to power its new mutual fund. A Clearwater customer since 2014, Bank of Saint Lucia is a subsidiary of Eastern Caribbean Financial Holding Company and the largest bank in Saint Lucia.

By implementing Clearwater's solution for the investment lifecycle, which includes a managed service, reconciliation and data aggregation capabilities, investment accounting, and NAV & CRM tool, Bank of Saint Lucia has a comprehensive solution that fits their needs.

"Adding Clearwater JUMP to our infrastructure is a game changer for us," said Medford Francis, Deputy Managing Director at Bank of Saint Lucia. "Having a robust, comprehensive solution from a single provider will give us the sophisticated asset management capability we need to provide our customers with a broader spectrum of investments, achieve exponential growth and enhance our position in the market.

With Clearwater JUMP, Bank of Saint Lucia will have an asset management operations platform, empowering them to scale rapidly. The bank aims to grow significantly in size within the next year, positioning itself as a leading financial institution in the Eastern Caribbean.

"Our long-time customers, including Bank of Saint Lucia, are adding Clearwater JUMP and deriving tremendous value from modular flexibility and streamlined investment processes," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We are pleased to welcome Bank of Saint Lucia to our esteemed group of clients who are expanding their Clearwater footprint to realize the transformative impact our solutions have on their investment operations. By launching the industry's first mutual fund domiciled in the Eastern Caribbean, Bank of Saint Lucia is leading the way with a state-of-the-art investment accounting platform that will help to attract more international investors while providing an exceptional client experience."

About Bank of Saint Lucia

Bank of Saint Lucia Limited is a premier financial institution that serves individuals, corporations and institutions and the local banking market with a wide range of personal, SME, commercial and investment banking products and services. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Bank of Saint Lucia is dedicated to delivering exceptional financial solutions to its clients.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

