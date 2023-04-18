|
18.04.2023 15:51:53
Bank Stocks Raise Questions as BofA Climbs, Goldman Falls
Wall Street was in a good mood on Tuesday, building on Monday's afternoon rebound to move higher in the opening minutes of trading. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) lagged behind, other major stock market benchmarks were up as much as half a percent as investors anticipate getting a lot more information about corporate earnings in the days and weeks to come.Bank stocks got a head start on earnings releases last week, with some of the giants of the industry being among the first to report their results for the quarter that ended March 31. Tuesday morning, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) had their turns at the plate. With shares of Goldman falling but BofA seeing a rise, investors still have some questions about what the banking industry is saying about the health of the global economy and the prospects for market moves for the rest of 2023.Shares of Bank of America were higher by 2% early Tuesday. The Charlotte-based bank reported first-quarter financial results that showed healthy gains in net income and relatively strong performance across many of its business segments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!