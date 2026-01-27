Bank Stocks Shine As FTSE 100 Rises Over 0.5%

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed higher Tuesday morning, riding on gains in banking and technology sectors. Shares from the mining sector showed weakness.

Investors, assessing the latest tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump, are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.

Trump, who threatened 100% tariffs on Canadian exports if the country strikes a trade deal with China, said he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25% because of a delay in the South Korean Legislature approving a trade deal with the U.S.

Meanwhile, India and the European Union successfully concluded a Free Trade Agreement, cutting tariffs on cars from 110% to 10% for 250,000 vehicles annually.

The FTSE 100 was up 54.81 points or 0.54% at 10,203.66 a little while ago.

HSBC Holdings climbed nearly 3%. Natwest Group gained 2.1%, while Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group moved up 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Standard Chartered gained 1.1%.

Prudential advanced 2.15%. Kingfisher, St. James's Place, Spirax Group, Legal & General, Autotrader Group, Airtel Africa and Phoenix Group Holdings gained 1 to 1.7%.

Fresnillo tumbled more than 3%. Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining lost 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Angalo American Plc shed about 0.7%.

Experian, Entain, Convatec Group, Diageo, Sainsbury (J), JD Sports Fashion and Segro lost 0.8 to 1.7%.

Shares of bootmaker Dr. Martens plummeted 12% after the company forecast broadly flat revenue for the whole of fiscal 2026, citing stronger currency headwinds.