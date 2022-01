Bank Stocks Were Unstoppable Last Year: Will the Bull Run Continue in 2022?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bank stocks have crushed it since the beginning of 2021, beating the S&P 500's overall returns. During this time, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has gained 44% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has gained 43.6%, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which gained 27%.Not only that, but banks have gotten off to a hot start in the new year, with the regional banking ETF gaining 8.8% through Tuesday's close while the financial sector ETF is up 2.2%, compared to the S&P 500, which is down 4%.While the banking sector isn't as sexy as technology or the hot new fintechs, certain economic factors will work in its favor this year. Here's what you should know going into 2022.Continue reading