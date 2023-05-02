|
02.05.2023 19:54:00
Bank Worries Punish Markets as PacWest, Western Alliance Stocks Fall Sharply
The stock market has been nervous about the condition of the financial sector for a while now, and concerns mounted once again on Tuesday. Major market indexes were down between 1% and 2% at midday as investors wondered if the latest bank failure would prove to be the last. Moreover, against the backdrop of the ongoing Federal Reserve meeting to decide what to do with interest rates, market participants seemed particularly on edge.Among regional banks, significant declines were prevalent. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) were among the worst performers in the industry on Tuesday, and the drops in bank stock prices certainly suggest that the investing community needs more reassurance about how the banking system will handle current pressures.Shares of PacWest Bancorp were down 27% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. The Beverly Hills-based banking institution has seen its stock fall by more than 75% since early March as investors fear that some of the same problems that led to past bank failures elsewhere could threaten PacWest as well.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alliance Holdings GP LPPartnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alliance Holdings GP LPPartnership Unitsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!