Bank7 Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N52F / ISIN: US06652N1072

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17.09.2026 14:25:52

Bank7 Corp. To Acquire Century Financial Services To Expand Its Presence In Southwest Market

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) announced plans to acquire Century Financial Services Corp., the parent company of Century Bank, helping to expand its presence into the growing Southwest market.

Under the agreement, Century shareholders will receive a combination of cash and Bank7 common stock for each share they own. The total consideration will include $70 million in cash and 1,232,657 shares of Bank7 common stock.

Based on Century's 332,683 outstanding shares, each Century share would receive approximately $210.41 in cash and 3.7052 shares of Bank7 stock. The deal is valued at approximately $137.3 million, based on Bank7's 10-day average closing share price of $54.57 as of September 16, 2026.

The deal would create a combined entity of approximately $3.3 billion in total assets, pairing Bank7's high-performing franchise with Century's long-established New Mexico deposit franchise.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In pre-market hours, BSVN was trading at $54.91, up 0.99 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Bank7 Corp Registered Shs 54,56 0,35% Bank7 Corp Registered Shs

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